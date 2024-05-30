Google Search's elusive search algorithm revealed in leaked documents? Yes, say SEO experts. Details here
Google's secretive Search algorithm has come under scrutiny due to leaked internal documents which brought under question the company's transparency related to SEO and rankings. Google today confirmed the authenticity of the leaked information.
A leak earlier this week, comprising thousands of pages of internal documents, offer an unprecedented glimpse into how the Google Search algorithm operates, according to a report in The Verge. The documents suggest that Google may not have been entirely transparent about its processes, the report added.