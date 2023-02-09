Google sheds $100 bn market value after Bard makes error in ad
Alphabet Inc posted a short GIF video of Bard in action via Twitter, promising it would help simplify complex topics, but it instead delivered an inaccurate answer.
Soon after Alphabet Inc's new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video, the Google parent company has lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday. Its shares slid as much as 9% during regular trading, while its rival Microsoft shares rose around 3% before paring gains.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×