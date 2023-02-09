Google sheds $100 bn market value after Bard makes error in ad

Gil Luria, senior software analyst at D.A. Davidson said, "While Google has been a leader in AI innovation over the last several years, they seemed to have fallen asleep on implementing this technology into their search product. It has been scrambling over the last few weeks to catch up on Search and that caused the announcement on Tuesday to be rushed and the embarrassing mess up of posting a wrong answer during their demo."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}