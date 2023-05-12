Google unleashes AI arsenal to counter Microsoft’s success1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 10:53 PM IST
From its latest generation language model to advancements in capabilities of its now-widely available chatbot—Bard, Google unveiled a whole range of AI technologies at the event in California, US to mount a bigger challenge to Microsoft’s runaway lead in AI.
NEW DELHI : Alphabet Inc.’s Google showed greater attention on displaying its progress on artificial intelligence (AI) at I/O, its annual developer conference, this week in a shift from the event’s traditional focus on presenting the latest generations of Android operating system. From its latest generation language model to advancements in capabilities of its now-widely available chatbot—Bard, Google unveiled a whole range of AI technologies at the event in California, US to mount a bigger challenge to Microsoft’s runaway lead in AI.
