Alphabet Inc .’s Google attacked Microsoft Corp. for rallying support for legislation that would give news publishers more power to negotiate with technology platforms for payment for content.

Google said in a blog post Friday that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism" by appearing before Congress to back a proposal that would allow media organizations to band together to negotiate with Google and Facebook Inc.

“They are reverting to their familiar playbook of attacking rivals and lobbying for regulations that benefit their own interests," Google’s chief legal officer Kent Walker wrote. “They are now making self-serving claims and are even willing to break the way the open web works in an effort to undercut a rival."

Google’s statement came ahead of a hearing Friday held by the House antitrust panel to examine proposals to help publishers. Microsoft President Brad Smith is set to testify in favor of the proposed legislation introduced by the committee’s chairman David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat.

Microsoft is pushing lawmakers around the world to approve measures to force the tech platforms to pay news outlet for content. The software maker publicly backed a law in Australia that prompted Facebook last month to impose a news blackout on its site, and has called for a similar measure in Europe.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

