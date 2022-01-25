Google starts hiring IT professionals for its new office in Pune

Google said it has kicked off hiring, alongside rapidly growing teams in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Tech giant Google on Monday announced plans to open a new office in Pune in the second half of 2022. Google's Pune facility will help it build advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud.

"I'm pleased to share that Google is opening an office in Pune, and the first Googlers in the space will be in our Cloud Product Engineering, Technical Support and Global Delivery Center organizations," said Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering, India, Google Cloud.

“This new location is expected to open in the second half of 2022 but our hiring starts now alongside our rapidly growing teams in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bangalore," Bhansali writes in a Google blog post.

“This planned expansion is the latest in a series of investments by Google Cloud to fuel our customer growth and valued offerings to organizations of all sizes."