Google starts restoring Indian apps after meeting with govt: Report
Google agreed to restore delisted apps after a meeting with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
A day after Google delisted several prominent Indian applications from its Play Store, the tech giant agreed to restore them on Saturday after a meeting with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, news platform NDTV said in a report. The development comes as some applications like Naukri, 99acres, and Naukrigulf are already back on the Play Store.