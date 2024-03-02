Active Stocks
Google starts restoring Indian apps after meeting with govt: Report

Livemint

Google agreed to restore delisted apps after a meeting with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas (REUTERS)Premium
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas (REUTERS)

A day after Google delisted several prominent Indian applications from its Play Store, the tech giant agreed to restore them on Saturday after a meeting with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, news platform NDTV said in a report. The development comes as some applications like Naukri, 99acres, and Naukrigulf are already back on the Play Store.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a stern warning to Google over the delisting of Indian applications and said India's policy is very clear around the protection of its startups. “India is very clear, our policy is very clear...our startups will get the protection that they need," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“I have already called Google...I have already called the app developers who have been delisted, we will be meeting them next week. This cannot be permitted…This kind of delisting cannot be permitted," Vaishnaw added.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Published: 02 Mar 2024, 05:18 PM IST
