Google takes cues from Apple, announces Safety Section for Play Store

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google on Thursday announced a new “safety section" for the Play Store, following Apple’s update earlier this year. The iPhone maker has added a new App Tracking Transparency section to the App Store and Google’s Safety Section is pretty much the same. It provides more information on what data an app collects, along with other privacy and security details.

The company had announced the section in May and it’s detailing user interface and what information the section will have today. “Ultimately, all Google Play store apps will be required to share information in the safety section. We want to give developers plenty of time to adapt to these changes, so we’re sharing more information about the data type definitions, user journey, and policy requirements of this new feature," Suzanne Frey, vice president, product, Android Security and Privacy, said in a blog post.

Like Apple’s section, the Safety Section on the Play Store will require app developers to disclose their security practices, including information on data encryption, whether an app follows Google’s Families Policy that is meant for children, and whether users will have a choice to share data. They will also have to include information on whether an app allows users to request data deletion and if the safety section of the app is verified by a third party.

Further, Google said developers will have to detail their privacy policy by April 2022. This was earlier required only of apps that collect personal and sensitive data from users. Developers will be allowed to submit their information to Google for review from October this year, and the Safety Section will go live sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

“We know that some developers will need more time to assess their apps and coordinate with multiple teams. So, you’ll have until April 2022 before your apps must have this section approved. Without an approved section, your new app submission or app update may be rejected," Frey said in the post.

