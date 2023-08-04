Google terminates contract staffers working on AI, search results over attempts at unionizing2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Alphabet is ending contracts for Google Help workers trying to unionize, potentially violating federal labor law.
Tech giant Alphabet is ending employment contracts for a majority of the Google Help workers who were trying to unionize. Alphabet Workers Union claims that the decision by Google's parent company is in violation of the federal labor law which protects the employees from retaliatory action by the employers for unionizing.