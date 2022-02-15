Search giant Google has applauded the efforts of an Indian techie for reporting and submitting vulnerabilities in Android, making the operating system safe for all users. In a blog post on Monday, Google revealed that Aman Pandey of Bugsmirror was regarded as the top-most researcher in terms of reporting and submitting vulnerabilities.

In 2021, Aman Pandey submitted 232 vulnerabilities. "Since submitting their first report in 2019, Aman has reported over 280 valid vulnerabilities to the Android VRP and has been a crucial part of making our program so successful," said Sarah Jacobus, Vulnerability Rewards Team, Google in the blog post.

As per the Bugsmirror site, the firm is based out of Indore. Pandey, a graduate of NIT Bhopal, is the founder and CEO of Bugsmirror. Google also said that Pandey has been submitting vulnerabilities since 2019.

“We help prodigious companies like google, apple and multitude others in enhancing and fortify their security systems. We find bugs and report it to the concerned team in exchange of remuneration," Bugsmirror says in a note on its website.

Google has paid a whopping $8.7 million in vulnerability rewards. “Vulnerability Reward Programs across Google continued to grow, and we are excited to report that in 2021 we awarded a record-breaking $8,700,000 in vulnerability rewards – with researchers donating over $300,000 of their rewards to a charity of their choice," it said.

Google paid maximum rewards for discovering vulnerabilities in Android. Jacobus revealed that Android’s VRP (Vulnerabilities Rewards Program) doubled its 2020 total payouts in 2021 with nearly $3 million dollars in rewards. In fact, Google awarded the highest payout in Android VRP history in 2021 — an exploit chain discovered in Android receiving a reward of $157,000.

