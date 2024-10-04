Google threatens to stop linking to news in New Zealand

SYDNEY : Google threatened to stop linking to news in New Zealand if lawmakers pass a bill aimed at making digital platforms pay media outlets, setting up another fight over whether tech companies unfairly benefit from news content.

New Zealand is seeking to become the latest country to pass a law that would compel digital platforms like Alphabet’s Google and Meta’s Facebook to pay for news articles, at a time when traditional media outlets have been struggling as readers shift to online platforms.

“This bill proposes a ‘link tax’ that would require Google to pay simply for linking to news articles," according to a blog post from Caroline Rainsford, Google’s New Zealand country director, on Friday. “While Google supports efforts to foster a sustainable future for New Zealand news, this bill is not the right approach."

Google added that it would discontinue its current commercial agreements and support for New Zealand publishers if the bill were made into law.

Australia and Canada have already passed similar laws, attracting the ire of tech companies who argued that they shouldn’t be forced to pay because they send valuable traffic to media outlets, and that it would upend the concept of an open internet.

New Zealand first signaled its intent to pass such a law in December 2022, under what was then a left-leaning government. In July, New Zealand’s current right-leaning government said it would continue the effort, with certain changes.

More modifications are still possible. New Zealand officials say they have met with Google several times and that they will continue to do so.

“There are a range of views throughout the sector which I am considering," Paul Goldsmith, New Zealand’s media and communications minister, said in a statement Friday. “We are still in the consultation phase."

The bill would incentivize digital platforms to strike deals with media publishers, set out processes for compulsory bargaining and require them to comply with a code set up by a regulator, according to a parliamentary report on the bill. Civil penalties could be imposed if the rules aren’t followed.

Google said in its blog post Friday that the so-called “link tax" has not been proven to be effective in supporting journalism, arguing that the bill’s model would benefit large publishers at the expense of smaller ones. It added that uncapped financial exposure and a lack of clarity in the current bill makes it impossible to plan and invest effectively.

But many media outlets support the bill. They say some digital platforms refuse to negotiate commercial agreements, and that advertising revenue has declined steeply as more readers get their news online-where the platforms wield significant power over the digital ad supply chain. Many are also concerned about artificial-intelligence chatbots that use news to train themselves and provide content to users without attribution or compensation.

“It is not possible to overstate the urgent and critical need for the bill," New Zealand media outlet Stuff said in a parliamentary submission.

The debate over payment for news has been acrimonious at times. Meta blocked news content for a few days in Australia before the government agreed to make some changes to the regulations. After Canada passed its law in 2023, Meta began blocking news content for Canadian users.

Google has made similar threats before. In Australia, it at one point threatened to shut down its search engine. In Canada, it initially said it would remove links to Canadian news from its platforms after the bill was passed.

But Google later reversed course in an agreement with the Canadian government, in which it agreed to pay 100 million Canadian dollars, equivalent to about US$73.8 million, annually to support news businesses. Google said the government had addressed its core concerns.

Google parent Alphabet also participated in another recent agreement in California, involving the state government, news publishers, major tech companies and philanthropy that will provide financial support to newsrooms over a five-year period.

Australian officials have said their law, which was enacted in 2021 and also created a bargaining code, put pressure on digital platforms to enter into commercial deals with publishers.

Earlier this year, however, Meta said it wouldn’t renew deals with news publishers in Australia and the U.S.

In its parliamentary submission in New Zealand, Meta said the bill has a “flawed rationale" and “ignores basic economic and commercial realities."

