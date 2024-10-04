Google threatens to stop linking to news in New Zealand
SummaryGoogle threatened to stop linking to news in New Zealand if lawmakers pass a bill aimed at making digital platforms pay media outlets.
SYDNEY : Google threatened to stop linking to news in New Zealand if lawmakers pass a bill aimed at making digital platforms pay media outlets, setting up another fight over whether tech companies unfairly benefit from news content.
