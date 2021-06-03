Google to allow crypto wallets to advertise on its network from August

According to a blog post by the company, the new rules apply only to wallets in the United States (US), though they will apply to advertisements globally. The company told Bloomberg that the change has been made to match new regulations from the United States (US) Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The rules will come into effect from August 3 and will require crypto wallets to be registered with the FinCEN and federal or state chartered banks.

