Google to comply with India’s new IT rules: Sundar Pichai

Google and Facebook are two of the largest companies that have said they aim to comply with the laws. Messaging giant, WhatsApp, on the other hand sued the Indian government on 25 May, seeking to block the rules from being implemented. The messaging firm, which uses end-to-end encryption (E2EE) technology to preserve user privacy, argued that the rules will require it to track and trace every user’s messages in order to be prepared for legal requests, which is a violation of the Supreme Court’s right to privacy ruling of 2017.