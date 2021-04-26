New Delhi: Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in India, Google will be providing funding of ₹135 crore for medical supplies and to help communities in general, informed CEO Sundar Pichai .

CEO of Google and Alphabet, Pichai tweeted, "Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing ₹135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, organisations supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information."

India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

Pichai's tweet also had a link to a blog where Google detailed ways to help in their efforts to fight the worsening situation.

On the blog, Sanjay Gupta, country head and VP, Google India wrote, "Today we're announcing ₹135 crore (USD 18 million) in new funding for India. This includes two grants from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, totalling ₹20 crore (USD 2.6 million). The first is to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second will go to UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it's needed most in India. It also includes donations from our ongoing employee giving campaign -- so far more than 900 Googlers have contributed ₹3.7 Crore (USD 500,000) for organizations supporting high-risk and marginalized communities."

Moreover, Gupta also informed about Ad Grant support for public health information campaigns.

"This funding also includes increased Ad Grant support for public health information campaigns. Since last year, we've helped MyGov and the World Health Organization reach audiences with messages focused on how to stay safe and facts about vaccines. We're increasing our support today with an additional ₹112 Crore (USD 15 million) in Ad Grants to local health authorities and non-profits for more language coverage options," said Gupta.

"Google is already helping India with its core information products like Search and Maps, YouTube and Ads. COVID features on Search are available in India, in English and eight Indian languages, that continue to improve localization and highlight authoritative information.

"This includes information on where to get testing and vaccines. Maps and Search surface thousands of vaccine sites. Google is also collaborating closely with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and with organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to support vaccine awareness initiatives," he added.





