Google to contribute 135 crore for Covid-19 fight in India

On the blog, Sanjay Gupta, country head and VP, Google India wrote, "Today we're announcing ₹135 crore (USD 18 million) in new funding for India. This includes two grants from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, totalling ₹20 crore (USD 2.6 million). The first is to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second will go to UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it's needed most in India. It also includes donations from our ongoing employee giving campaign -- so far more than 900 Googlers have contributed ₹3.7 Crore (USD 500,000) for organizations supporting high-risk and marginalized communities."