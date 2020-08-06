Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to collaborate with Google India in the state-wide deployment of its Google for Education technology, the state government said today.

As part of the partnership Google will roll out G-Suite for Education and Google Classroom technology, free of cost, equipping over 2.3 crore teachers and students in the state.

"I am proud that Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to take such a step," said the state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The platform will also offer teacher training and free resources around distance learning contracts for educators.

“G Suite for Education and Google Classroom will make remote learning easier will allow teachers to teach lessons in synchronous and asynchronous mode and stay connected with their students," said Bani Paintal Dhawan, Head of Education, India and South Asia, Google India.

Dhawan added that the tech major will also help teachers and parents who are brand new to technology by making it easier for them to understand and adapt to these changes on their mobiles, tablets or laptops.

"Teach from Home, an information hub launched by Google is also available in Marathi, which will help educators find the most updated and relevant information on technology to use to enable learning," Dhawan added.

State's school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the partnership would help the education department to adopt the technology in over 1.9 lakh schools for 22.3 million students.

"Our goal is to make Maharashtra the most progressive state in education by making effective use of online resources, platforms, bandwidth and technology, using the power of the Internet to reach out to the masses and bridge the gap in education," she said.

About 1.5 lakh teachers have so far registered to use the medium, she said.

According to Thackeray, the Covid-19 pandemic has majorly disrupted education in India and abroad.

“It has led us from the present to the future. All of us had questions regarding the future of education. We have come to a step closer to answering these questions due to the pandemic," said Thackeray.

