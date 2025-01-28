Google to fight $4.33 billion EU antitrust fine over Android
SummaryThe regulator ruled that Google had unfairly used its dominance to strongarm device manufacturers and network operators into making sure that traffic on Android devices went to its own search engine.
Alphabet Inc. Google will face off against the European Commission in Luxembourg in a bid to overturn a 4.12 billion euro ($4.33 billion) antitrust fine.
