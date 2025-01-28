Google to fight $4.33 billion EU antitrust fine over Android

The 2018 fine—among the largest the commission has ever issued over antitrust abuses—took aim at Google’s Android operating system. The European Union regulator alleged that Google unfairly used its dominance to strongarm device manufacturers and network operators into making sure that traffic on Android devices goes to Google’s own search engine. The company will now make its case at the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s highest court, on Tuesday morning.

The 2018 fine—among the largest the commission has ever issued over antitrust abuses—took aim at Google’s Android operating system. The European Union regulator alleged that Google unfairly used its dominance to strongarm device manufacturers and network operators into making sure that traffic on Android devices goes to Google’s own search engine. The company will now make its case at the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s highest court, on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the company said the case isn’t supported by the facts or EU law. “Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world," they said.

According to Google’s lawyers, the commission made errors when it ruled that it abused its dominant position in mobile operating systems. Android competes closely with Apple’s own iOS operating system and provides people with plenty of choice in terms of applications they can use, download and set as default, the company argues.

It is the highest bill the EU has handed Google in its long-running battle to curb the search giant’s dominance online. Google has fielded some 8.25 billion euros of EU competition fines in the last decade. It failed to cancel a 2.4 billion euros penalty last year—the first it ever received from the commission—over how its search results display those from competing price comparison sites.

The company also previously lost a battle at the General Court of the European Union, the bloc’s second-highest court, to get the Android fine canceled, but did convince judges to lower the figure to around 4.13 billion euros from 4.34 billion euros.

At the heart of the Android dispute is what the commission sees as Google’s fight to stay on top of the online-search market. The regulator holds that Google’s deals with device makers, which came at a time when users were increasingly migrating to smartphones, gave it a significant advantage that competing providers couldn’t offset.

The fine “is manageable compared to the gains and compared to what would have happened to them financially if they had not done this," Christian Bergqvist, associate law professor at the University of Copenhagen, said.

Judges will weigh the commission’s and Google’s arguments before making their decision, a process which can take months.

Google in 2019 offered to let rivals appear on a choice screen that lets users pick their default search engine. It also has to give Android users more options for browsers and search engines under the Digital Markets Act, a new European antitrust rulebook that largely targets U.S. tech giants.

Under that law, Google cannot use Android to favor its own products over rivals’ offerings. The commission is scrutinizing Google’s Play Store and search results displayed under the law and is expected to move forward with its investigations early this year.

The EU executive is also in the final stages of an investigation into another antitrust investigation into Google connected to its advertising technology business. Margrethe Vestager, who until last year led the commission’s competition enforcement, has on several occasions signaled that the regulator may order Google to break up that business unit to address its concerns.

Write to Edith Hancock at edith.hancock@wsj.com