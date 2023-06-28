Google to help firms join ONDC with ready APIs

Google to help firms join ONDC with ready APIs2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Google will be offering ONDC core and infrastructure application program interface (APIs), with access to retail artificial intelligence technology and PaLM API to enhance buyer-seller experience on the platform
Google has launched an accelerator program for the open network for digital commerce (ONDC) to offer access to artificial intelligence tools for digital sellers. Under this program, firms which enable ONDC are eligible to get a grant of $25,000.
