Google to invest $7 billion in bet on post-pandemic office
Tech giant says ‘coming together’ is core to its culture in announcing US investment
Google says it is doubling down on the office.
The Alphabet Inc. unit said it would spend $7 billion this year on expanding its footprint of offices and data centers across the U.S., including pouring $1 billion into its home state of California. The search-engine giant said it would hire at least 10,000 new full-time staff over the course of the year in anticipation of a post-pandemic recovery in the U.S.
