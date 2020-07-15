Home >Companies >News >Google to invest 33,737 cr in Reliance Jio Platforms
An advertisement for Jio Platforms Ltd., the mobile network of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Google�is in advanced talks to buy a $4 billion stake in Jio, the digital arm of Indian billionaire�Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate, people familiar with the matter said, seeking to join rival�Facebook Inc.�in chasing growth in a promising internet and e-commerce market. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
An advertisement for Jio Platforms Ltd., the mobile network of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Google�is in advanced talks to buy a $4 billion stake in Jio, the digital arm of Indian billionaire�Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate, people familiar with the matter said, seeking to join rival�Facebook Inc.�in chasing growth in a promising internet and e-commerce market. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Google to invest 33,737 cr in Reliance Jio Platforms

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 02:50 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Before the Google announcement, Reliance Industries had sold stakes worth 1,18,318.45 crore
  • Now the total investment, after the latest addition, has gone up to 1,52,056 crore

Reliance Industries has announced a new major stakeholder in Jio Platforms. The company has announced Google as a new strategic partner. The company has claimed that the search giant will invest 33,737 crore with a stake of 7.7%. This takes the total investment by stakeholders to 1,52,056 crore.

Before the Google announcement, Reliance Industries had sold stakes worth 1,18,318.45 crore which includes investors like Facebook. While the lockdown and times of uncertainty hit the share values of most companies, Reliance Industries has managed to soar through by an increment of over 120% since the lockdown began in mid-March. Other major investors and collaborators from the tech world include chipset makers Intel and Qualcomm.

Reliance Industries is conducting its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) for the first time through a virtual medium given the current Covid crisis. Shareholders will be able to participate in the AGM through the e-voting process or insta poll. They are encouraged to use the newly launched JioMeet video conferencing tool. There’s a separate login page for the shareholder.

Globally, the company has managed to make space for itself in the list of top 50 most valuable publicly traded firms globally.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd.

RIL AGM 2020: Isha Ambani launches Reliance Jio's latest innovation — Jio Glass

5 min read . 02:50 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd.

RIL AGM: Google to invest 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for 7.7% stake

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout