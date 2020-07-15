Google to invest 33,737 cr in Reliance Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries has announced a new major stakeholder in Jio Platforms. The company has announced Google as a new strategic partner. The company has claimed that the search giant will invest ₹33,737 crore with a stake of 7.7%. This takes the total investment by stakeholders to ₹1,52,056 crore.

Before the Google announcement, Reliance Industries had sold stakes worth ₹1,18,318.45 crore which includes investors like Facebook. While the lockdown and times of uncertainty hit the share values of most companies, Reliance Industries has managed to soar through by an increment of over 120% since the lockdown began in mid-March. Other major investors and collaborators from the tech world include chipset makers Intel and Qualcomm.

Reliance Industries is conducting its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) for the first time through a virtual medium given the current Covid crisis. Shareholders will be able to participate in the AGM through the e-voting process or insta poll. They are encouraged to use the newly launched JioMeet video conferencing tool. There’s a separate login page for the shareholder.

Globally, the company has managed to make space for itself in the list of top 50 most valuable publicly traded firms globally.

