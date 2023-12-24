Google to let go of 30,000 employees due to new AI innovation? Here's what report suggests
Google's ad sales unit is undergoing reorganization as the company implements AI-based tools for creating and suggesting ads. This move eliminates the need for specialized employees in selling ads for specific Google services.
Search giant Google is planning to reorganise a large part of its 30,000-strong ad sales unit as a result of the company's recent advances in artificial intelligence, according to a report by The Information. Notably, Google laid off around 12,000 employees earlier this year, making it the biggest job cut in the company's history.