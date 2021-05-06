Google says it expects about 20% of ifs workforce to still work remotely and some 60% will work a hybrid schedule that includes about three days in the office and two days “wherever they work best."

In an email to employees, Sundar Pichai said, ''We’ll move to a hybrid work week where most Googlers spend approximately three days in the office and two days wherever they work best.''

About 20% of Google's workforce will continue to work remotely after its offices reopen later this year, while about 60% Googlers will come together in the office for a few days a week, Pichai said.

The future of work at Google is flexibility. The majority of our employees still want to be on campus some of the time yet many would also enjoy the flexibility of working from home a couple days a week… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 6, 2021

"Since in-office time will be focused on collaboration, your product areas and functions will help decide which days teams will come together in the office. There will also be roles that may need to be on site more than three days a week due to the nature of the work," he added.

The company will offer more location choices around where to work -- in one of its many campuses -- as well as the option to be fully remote based on role and team needs. It will also offer flexible benefits like the option to work from anywhere for up to 4 weeks a year.

We’ll continue offering extra “reset" days to help employees recharge during the pandemic in 2021, Pichai said.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.