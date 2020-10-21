Google says won't roll back 30% Play Store commissions

“We understand how hard developers work to build mobile apps. We know it’s a huge investment. Building a mobile platform and a store to help developers reach billions of users also takes significant work and investment. Our business model makes it possible for us to keep a safe and thriving platform and invest in millions of developers, and a lot goes into making that happen," said Kunal Soni, director of business development, apps and games, India, SEA and ANZ, Google Play, answering a question from an Indian developer about whether Google plans to roll back the charge in the coming months.