Alphabet Inc's Google recently revealed that it would be opening its first-ever physical retail store in New York City this summer.

The tech giant's store will be located in the city's Chelsea neighborhood near its New York City campus, which houses over 11,000 employees.

Located at 15th and 9th Streets, the Chelsea location will host "an extensive selection of products made by Google," including Nests, Pixel phones, Fitbit devices, and much more.

Like any other tech product store, the Google store will also have its own experts on hand to help troubleshoot issues with products and host their how-to demonstrations.

Visitors will also be able to avail customer service for their devices and pick up their online orders at the store.

Google said in a blog post that its main motivation for opening the store is to let customers experience Google hardware before buying. However, recognising that the pandemic has altered how most people shop, the Google store will also have handy pickup options and an online presence, which is now live at GoogleStore.com.

The announcement signals the internet giant has taken a leaf out of Apple's play-book of operating physical stores and providing in-person services to boost sales.

Considering the plethora of competing Apple Stores, it's a little surprising that a physical Google store hasn't existed until now. Though, it would be interesting to know what catchy name will Google come up with for its resident experts and to measure up to Apple's Genius Bar.

Apple, which opened its first two retail stores in Virginia in 2001, has 270 stores in the United States and many more around the world that drive its sales and also provide shoppers hands-on customer service.

