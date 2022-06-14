Google to pay $118 mn to female staff in gender case settlement

Google was in a lawsuit filed by its female staffs Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, Kelli Wisuri, and Heidi Lamar named as plaintiffs before the Superior Court of California County of San Francisco. Google was the defendant.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Search engine, Google will be paying a whopping $118 million to more than 15,500 female employees in a gender case settlement. Four female employees at Google had accused the company of paying them less than the male employees despite the same work.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Search engine, Google will be paying a whopping $118 million to more than 15,500 female employees in a gender case settlement. Four female employees at Google had accused the company of paying them less than the male employees despite the same work.
Google was in a lawsuit filed by its female staffs Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, Kelli Wisuri, and Heidi Lamar named as plaintiffs before the Superior Court of California County of San Francisco. Google was the defendant.
Google was in a lawsuit filed by its female staffs Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, Kelli Wisuri, and Heidi Lamar named as plaintiffs before the Superior Court of California County of San Francisco. Google was the defendant.
The plaintiffs had challenged Google's pay and levelling processes as they believed they were paid less than compared to their male counterparts who did substantially similar work. Google had challenged the accusations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The mentioned women have worked in Google in California in a covered position since September 14, 2013.
In a statement, the plaintiffs' legal firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Altshuler Berzon said that the settlement covers approximately 15,500 female employees in 236 job titles (“covered positions") in California since September 14, 2013.
Further, the legal firm stated that in addition to monetary relief, the Settlement provides that an independent third-party expert will analyse Google’s levelling-at-hire practices and that an independent labor economist will review Google’s pay equity studies. The post-settlement work will be supervised by an external Settlement Monitor over the next three years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the Law firm, the lawsuit challenged Google’s pay and levelling processes, and the Plaintiffs believe these programs will help ensure that women are not paid less than their male counterparts who perform substantially similar work and that Google’s challenged levelling practices are equitable.
Kelly Ellis had worked at Google as a Software Engineer for four years before departing as Senior Manager title. Meanwhile, Holly Pease has about 10.5 years of experience in both Mountain View and Sunnyvale at Google and has held various technical leadership roles during her service.
Kelli Wisuri worked in Google for about 2.5 years in their Mountain View office, as an Enterprise Operations Coordinator, Enterprise Sales Operations Associate, and Google Brand Evangelist, Executive Communications Program (aka Sales Solutions Senior Associate). As for Heidi Lamar, she was a Preschool Teacher and Infant/Toddler Teacher at Google’s Children Center in Palo Alto for approximately four years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the court document, it was said that the plaintiffs filed a Class Action complaint on September 14, 2017, and the First Amended Complaint on January 3, 2018.
Under the first amended complaint, the plaintiffs accused Google of violation of the California Equal Pay Act (“EPA"), failure to pay all wages due to discharged and quitting employees, and unfair business practices.
Earlier on June 7 this year, the plaintiffs had filed a stipulation seeking
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Court permission to file a Second Amended Complaint, adding a cause of action under the California Labor Code Private Attorney General Act (“PAGA").
However, Google continued to deny the allegations in the Plaintiffs’ complaints, including that it is liable under the EPA, the UCL, FEHA, or any other applicable law. It further denied that it owes damages to anyone, and denies that the Named Plaintiffs or Class Members are entitled to the relief requested.
However, Google has agreed to a settlement of $118 million.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The court document said, "The total settlement amount is all-inclusive of all payments contemplated in this resolution, other than the separate payments to Named Plaintiffs in consideration of their release of their individual, non-class claims."
Thereby, Google has agreed to pay $200,000 in total to the named plaintiffs - allocating $50,000 each. Google will make these payments within 60 days of the settlement becoming effective.
For the next steps, the plaintiffs' law firm said in the statement, that the court will set a hearing date for preliminary settlement approval, which if approved will result in the third-party administrator issuing notice to the class members. If the court later grants final settlement approval, the third-party administrator will allocate settlement amounts based on an objective formula to each qualifying class member.