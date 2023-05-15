Google to pay $8 million to settle claims of deceptive ads1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 09:09 PM IST
The search and advertising giant has been scrutinized for antitrust and consumer protection infractions by both the federal government and state attorneys general
WASHINGTON : Google, a unit of Alphabet, has agreed to pay $8 million to settle claims it used deceptive advertisements to promote the Pixel 4 smartphone, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×