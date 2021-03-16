Search behemoth Google Inc. will be reducing its Play Store billing fee globally to 15% from a flat 30%, announced earlier last year, for the first $1 million clocked by any developer for in-app purchases, every year, starting 1 July.

Google’s Play’s billing system is applicable to only those developers on the Google’s Play Store which sell digital goods and services in-app.

According to a Google India spokesperson, the decision has also been made after considering the demands and challenges of Indian developers which were protesting against the company’s Play Billing system.

In response, last year, the tech giant clarified that close to 97% of its global developer base do not sell any digital goods and services in-app, hence it’s Play billing system is applicable to only 3% of its overall developer base.

Of that 98% of the 3% global developers which are required to use the Play’s billing system are already using the same, leaving a very small percentage of developers which aren’t complying with Google.

“With this change, 99% of developers globally that sell digital goods and services with Play will see a 50% reduction in fees. These are funds that can help developers scale up at a critical phase of their growth by hiring more engineers, adding to their marketing staff, increasing server capacity, and more," said Google in a blogpost, announcing the development.

In addition, the reduced commission will be applicable to the first $1 million earned by a developer each year, with the reduced fees renewed annually. The revised commission will also be applicable to new developers coming on the Google Pay platform.

Google defines digital goods as - virtual currencies, additional playtime, game levels etc. Apps charging for ad-free version or data storage services are also counted as buying digital goods, Google explained.

“... we’ve heard from our partners making $2M, $5M and even $10M a year that their services are still on a path to self-sustaining orbit. This is why we are making this reduced fee on the first $1M of total revenue earned each year available to every Play developer that uses the Play billing system, regardless of size. We believe this is a fair approach that aligns with Google’s broader mission to help all developers succeed,"

In November, last year, Apple also reduced iOS developer app commissions to 15% for small developers earning less than $1 million, starting January 2021.

Facing backlash from developers, in November, last year, Google delayed the enforcement of commission on in-app purchases until March-end 2022. It had also held its industry meeting with Indian developers, in October, last year.

“The enforcement timeline for non-compliant Indian developers which sell digital goods to use the Play billing system will continue to be until March 2022," said a Google India spokesperson.

Indian startups were actively protesting against Google’s in-app commission regime calling it ‘arbitrary’, accusing Google of looting India's tech ecosystem. Mint also first reported that startups had moved to market watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI), in October, holding talks on Google’s policies around the Play billing system.

In this regard, a letter was also expected to be sent to CCI and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), by Indian startups.

“It is absolute hogwash on the big issue of how Google is taking the money from the Indian app industry altogether and this is an attempt to divert the attention. Digital-native companies have millions of dollars of revenues and they continue to pay 30 percent which is way exorbitant and are not allowed to use even our own payment platforms. Google's tax of 30 percent is effectively all the margin any technology company in India can ever make," said Paytm on Tuesday evening reacting to Google’s announcement.

