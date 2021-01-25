Google to spend $150 mn to create awareness on covid vaccine

New Delhi: Amid growing misinformation around covid-19 vaccines , Google has decided to spend $150 million on creating awareness, educating people and ensuring access to vaccines among underserved communities.

The funds will be allocated in two parts. An amount of $100 million will be provided in ad grants to the CDC Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), and multiple non-profit bodies across the globe. The remaining $50 million will be spent in partnership with public health agencies to provide vaccine-related content and information to underprivileged communities.

In an official blog post, published January 25, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet said, "Today we’re announcing that we’re providing more than $150 million to promote vaccine education and equitable distribution and making it easier to find locally relevant information, including when and where to get the vaccine. We’ll also be opening up Google spaces to serve as vaccination sites as needed."

Google has assisted more than 100 government agencies and global non-governmental bodies in running critical public service health announcements through their Ad Grants Crisis Relief program.

Further, to fight misinformation on vaccines, Pichai said, Google's information panels on Search have been expanded to over 40 countries and dozens of languages. Support for more languages will be rolling out in the next few weeks, he added.

Google will also start showing state and regional distribution information on Search so people can easily find out when they are eligible to get vaccines. Another initiative called “Get The Facts'' for providing authoritative information about vaccines will be made available on Google and YouTube.

According to Pichai, Google searches for “vaccines near me" have increased 5x since the start of the year, indicating a need for locally relevant information on vaccines.

Pichai also highlighted how Google Cloud and their other technologies are being used by healthcare organisations, pharmacies, logistics companies and public sector institutions to deliver vaccines in a timely manner.

For instance, Google's Intelligent Vaccine Impact Platform is being used by states of New York and North Carolina to manage distribution and forecast where vaccines, personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital staff are required.

Last year, Google had allocated $250 million in ad grants to help WHO and more than 100 government agencies across the globe to provide accurate information to the public to prevent covid-19 from spreading.

Google also joined hands with Apple to build exposure notifications technology that enabled contact tracing apps created by public health agencies to alert people when they came in contact with someone infected with the virus.

