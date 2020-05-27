Google to start opening offices, plans to bring back 30% employees by September

Google has decided to reopen its offices and building in more cities from the month of July. The company will roughly start with a capacity of 10% from 6 July and will then scale it up to 30% in September, depending on the prevailing circumstances.

Most of the tech giants were early adopters of work from home including Google and Facebook. The companies allowed employees to work from home from the month of March and have been complying with the government-mandated restrictions to contain coronavirus.

The company is also paying its employees to purchase essential items related to work from home. Google is paying an allowance of $1000, or the equivalent value in the respective countries. This confirms the company’s plan to keep their workforce at home.

In a blog post Google’s Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said, “We’ll have rigorous health and safety measures in place to ensure social distancing and sanitization guidelines are followed, so the office will look and feel different than when you left. Our goal is to be fair in the way we allocate time in the office, while limiting the number of people who come in, consistent with safety protocols."

He further claimed that a limited number of employees whose roles are needed back in the office this year and they would return on a limited, rotating basis.

He further added, “Moving ahead, we are looking to develop more overall flexibility in how we work. Our campuses are designed to enable collaboration and community—in fact, some of our greatest innovations were the result of chance encounters in the office—and it’s clear this is something many of us don’t want to lose. At the same time, we are very familiar with distributed work as we have many offices around the world and open-minded about the lessons we’ll learn through this period." (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated