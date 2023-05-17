Google to take action against developers not complying with Play Store billing policies1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Google has, in the past, claimed that payments, updates, security are among some of the key services it provides through the Play Store, and hence it needs to charge a fee from developers for using them.
New Delhi: Android maker Google is set to start taking action against Indian developers who haven’t complied with its billing policies on the Play Store. The company’s Play Store billing policies have faced much debate in India, including a case at the Competition Commission of India (CCI), in which the company was directed to allow third-party payment systems for apps being distributed through the Play Store.
