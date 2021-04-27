NEW DELHI: Search giant Google was at the top spot in research firm YouGov's 2021 Technology Rankings. The technology giant had the most positive impression among urban Indian consumers.

The survey ranks brands across hardware/software manufacturers as well as social media platform categories based on an 'Impression score', which is a measure of whether a consumer has a positive or negative impression of a brand calculated by taking the average over a period of 12 months.

The rankings show the brands with the highest average Impression score between 1 March, 2020 to 28 February, 2021. The scores are representative of the general population of adults 18 and above (some are online representative).

The top ten list in India predominantly comprises internet and social media brands, featuring five leading names.

Korean tech giant Samsung featured prominently in the India rankings, also topping the global list this year.

Google topped YouGov’s 2021 Technology Rankings in India, with an Impression score of 62.3. Despite facing regulatory challenges around the world, instant messaging platform WhatsApp maintained its positive impression among consumers, securing the second spot (61).

Facebook followed third (42.3) and Instagram was at the fourth (37.9) position. The social networking platform remained in news for the launch of Reels last year along with other features, making a notable impression on urban Indian consumers.

Messaging app Telegram (25.9), and micro-blogging platform Twitter (21.6) occupied sixth and tenth spot respectively. ​

The top 10 list also featured Korean tech giant Samsung, at fifth (35.5). While the brand is better known for its mobile phones, its product range is broad, which makes it a popular household name in India.

Apple also made an appearance in the list at seven (24.7), while Japanese multinational tech brand Sony was at eighth (22.4).

Android completed the top 10 list of this year’s rankings, placed at the ninth spot (22.0).

YouGov also released its global tech rankings under which South Korean tech firm, Samsung, occupied the top spot.

"Another ubiquitous brand - Google - comes second on our list. Social media platforms – including instant messaging platform WhatsApp, image sharing service Instagram and Facebook – are all also featured on the list. Twitter makes an appearance in the top 25, as does LinkedIn, and Line, the instant messaging platform popular in markets such as Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan," the report said.

Some other familiar brands to make it into the global top 25 include Panasonic, LG, Bosch, Philips, Sony, Microsoft, Siemens, HP and Yahoo!.

The categories that are excluded from the technology rankings include fintech/payments, streaming/media platforms, gaming console apps, white goods and appliances, e-commerce/online marketplaces

