Google unveils new AI model LaMDA, to aid natural conversations with machines

In essence, Google is saying it wants conversations with AI to feel more natural, which in turn would reduce the learning curve associated with interacting with such systems. Human conversations are natural, in the sense that we do not reply to a question like ‘hey, how are you’ with the same five responses. You could respond with ‘I’m fine, you?’, or change your response based on whom you’re speaking to, while the other person is capable of comprehending your tone, meaning etc. and response appropriately.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}