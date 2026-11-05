Google voluntary buyout: What do employees get in severance package? Which 7 countries are included? Explained

Alphabet's Google reportedly expanded employee buyout offers to several countries this year as it looks to rein in rising costs amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence.

The search engine company confirmed to Reuters that it began offering voluntary exit packages in June to some employees in five countries — Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

The latest buyouts follow voluntary exit programs that have been offered since last year to employees in some divisions in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Reuters could not determine how many employees have accepted the latest round of offers, which had not previously been reported.

Google voluntary buyout: What do employees get in severance package? Terms of Google's latest voluntary exit programme have not been disclosed for all five countries. However, details of the offer in Switzerland indicate what eligible employees could receive.

According to Reuters, Google offered Swiss employees one month's salary for each year of service. The payout was capped at 12 months' salary. This means employees with 12 or more years of service could receive a maximum severance payment equivalent to one year's salary.

Google announced the packages in Switzerland in mid-June and responded to employees who applied by mid-July, sources said.

One person said at least four employees in a team of about 50 had accepted the offer. Google laid off more than 200 employees in Switzerland in 2023, prompting staff protests and a walkout.

It remains unclear whether employees in Canada, France, Germany and Japan have been offered the same severance formula. Google has not publicly shared country-specific details of the financial package or explained whether the terms vary according to an employee's role, experience or length of service.

In 2025, Google reportedly offered mid- and senior- level employees up to 14 weeks of base pay plus 10-year bonuses, extended health coverage and accelerated vesting of a portion of their stock awards (RSUs).

Which teams are eligible for voluntary buyouts? Google's voluntary exit programme does not cover its entire workforce. Eligibility depends on the employee's location, business division and role within the organisation, FirstPost reported.

According to Reuters, employees in Google Cloud and AI unit DeepMind have been excluded from past buyout offers amid the push to integrate AI tools in the workflow.

In Switzerland, where Google employs about 5,000 people and has a major engineering hub in Zurich, three people familiar with the matter said the program covered multiple divisions but excluded DeepMind.

Employees began leaving in August after Google offered voluntary exit packages in the country, sources told Reuters.

Last year in June, Google extended voluntary exit offers to employees in its communications, core, knowledge and information, marketing, and research teams, while cutting one-third of its manager roles. The Knowledge and Information division includes major businesses such as Search, advertising and commerce, reports added.

In February 2026, Google introduced another round of voluntary exit packages for selected employees in its Global Business Organisation (GBO) in the US. Eligible functions included solutions teams, sales, corporate development, and others.

However, the programme excluded large customer sales teams and other customer-facing roles, in which workforce reductions could affect client relationships, First Post added.

This suggests that Google has been tailoring its exit offers to individual business requirements rather than applying a uniform policy across the company.

Google's voluntary exit program Unlike conventional layoffs, voluntary exit programmes allow employees to choose whether to leave in exchange for financial compensation.

Google first introduced the programme in the US in 2025. "In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance," a Google spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

“This past summer, in June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries to support our important work ahead,” the statement added.

Executives have described the program as an option for employees who no longer feel aligned with the company's pace or direction. In at least one case, the company followed its voluntary offers to a division with a round of layoffs.

The move follows Microsoft which, last week, offered voluntary buyouts to 60,000 employees in an effort to contain costs.

Google's priority areas

The move comes amid mounting AI spending that has unnerved Wall Street and dented Alphabet's stock price. Alphabet's workforce has grown steadily in recent quarters, but it has sought to shift resources toward priority areas.

Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi has repeatedly highlighted AI and cloud computing as key hiring priorities in quarterly earnings presentations.

According to a CNBC report from October 2025, Google reportedly laid off 100 employees working in design-related roles as part of the company's wider move towards an artificial intelligence (AI) goal.