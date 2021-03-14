Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Google will allow third party developers to build Tiles for Wear OS

Google will allow third party developers to build Tiles for Wear OS

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 07:37 PM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • The company will introduce a new 'Jetpack Tiles Library' which fill feature tiles from third-party developers
  • Compared to Android and Chrome OS, Google has been slow with its update for Wear OS for quite a while now

Android maker Google is going to allow third party developers to build Tiles for its Wear OS operating system (OS). The OS functions on smartwatches and is used by companies like Fitbit, Fossil and more. Tiles was first introduced in 2019 and brings widgets that allow users to get specific information at a glance.

“Tiles have become one of the most helpful and useful features on Wear OS by Google smartwatches. They are fast to access, convenient, and designed to provide users with swipeable access to the things they need to know and get done right from their wrist. This also gives users control over what information and actions they want to see," the company said in a blog post.

The company will introduce a new “Jetpack Tiles Library" which fill feature tiles from third-party developers. The library is currently under alpha test and will be coming to commercial watches “this spring" with a Wear OS platform update.

“Tiles can be designed for many use cases, like tracking the user’s daily activity progress, quick-starting a workout, starting a recently played song, or sending a message to a favorite contact. While apps can be immersive, Tiles are fast-loading and focus on the user's immediate needs. If the user would like more information, Tiles can be tapped to open a related app on the watch or phone for a deeper experience," the blog post states.

Compared to Android and Chrome OS, Google has been slow with its update for Wear OS for quite a while now. Many have questioned whether the company is serious about developing this platform. Smartwatch makers like Xiaomi have also opted not to use Wear OS, instead going with their own platforms on devices like the Mi Watch Revolve.

