Google will set up more AI data centres in India as demand grows, says cloud business CEO Thomas Kurian

Google Cloud, the world’s third-largest cloud services firm, has plans in place to expand its artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centres in India beyond the recently announced facility in Visakhapatnam, the company’s global chief executive officer (CEO) told Mint in an interview.
“We are planning AI data centres in India over multiple years. When we announced our first investment (in October 2025), it was not meant to be our last investment. We definitely have plans beyond the current timeframe,” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said during his latest visit to India.
The company announced its first data centre for AI workloads on 14 October last year, saying it would invest $15 billion over five years to set up a 1GW data centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.