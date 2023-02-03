Google workers stage protests in New York, California against layoffs
Google has laid off 12,000 employees.
Google, the tech giant has recently fired around 12,000 employees this January, due to which many workers of the company staged protests on both US coasts this week to call attention to labor conditions for subcontracted workers and support thousands of co-workers who were laid off.
