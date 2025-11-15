YouTube TV restores Disney channels, including ESPN, ABC – What shows are back, subscription, more | 10 things to know

Walt Disney Co. and Alphabet announced on Friday that they have reached an agreement to bring back content from ABC and ESPN on Google’s YouTube TV, ending a two-week blackout for viewers.

“As part of the new deal, Disney’s full suite of networks and stations – including ESPN and ABC – have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers,” The Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

On the night of October 30, Disney content disappeared from YouTube TV after the two parties couldn't agree on a new licensing deal. Over the following days, subscribers lost access to Disney channels, including coverage of major US college football games, professional sports, and other news and entertainment programming.

From what shows will be back to subscription details, point of contention and more, here are 10 things to know about the issue —

What shows should users expect? All Disney shows, including those on ESPN networks, ABC, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX Networks, and National Geographic channels, will be available on Google's YouTube TV. Access to a selection of live and on-demand programming from ESPN Unlimited inside YouTube TV.

Subscription details According to the latest terms of the deal, ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service (Unlimited Plan) will be available at no extra charge to YouTube TV subscribers, while certain networks will be offered in different genre-specific packages. Additionally, the Disney+, Hulu Bundle can be included as part of some YouTube packages.

What shows were removed earlier? In addition to ESPN and ABC shows, content from other Disney-owned channels, including NatGeo, FX, Freeform, SEC Network, and ACC Network, was removed from YouTube TV during the dispute.

What was the major point of contention? When the carriage dispute escalated, YouTube TV said that Disney was offering terms that would be too expensive, leading to increased prices and fewer options for subscribers. The platform also accused Disney of using the blackout as a bargaining tactic, asserting that it also advantageously supported Disney’s own streaming services, such as Hulu Live TV and Fubo, AP reported.

What were Disney's allegations? Disney claimed that YouTube TV declined to pay fair rates for its channels. The company also accused Google of leveraging its market dominance to suppress competition. Additionally, executives criticised the platform for removing content just before the deal expired at midnight last month, it added.

Issue over Election Day streaming In addition to the cost issue, Disney also asked YouTube TV to resume ABC programming for Election Day on November 4, citing the need to prioritise “the public interest.” However, YouTube TV argued that this temporary restoration could confuse viewers, and instead suggested that Disney agree to restore both ABC and ESPN channels while negotiations continue.

Top executives on the latest agreement Speaking on the latest agreement, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro noted, “This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch.’’

Not the first Disney and YouTube TV conflict Notably, this isn't the first time YouTube TV and Disney have encountered such a problem. In 2021, YouTube TV subscribers temporarily lost all Disney content because of a contract dispute between the two companies. That outage lasted under two days before they reached a new agreement.

YouTube TV, Disney subscription costs Currently, YouTube TV’s basic subscription is priced at $82.99 per month. It offers live TV from networks such as NBC, CBS, Fox, PBS, in addition to Disney content.

Disney offers live TV through traditional broadcast and its streaming services. ESPN launched its own streaming service earlier this year, starting at $29.99 per month. Additional Disney content is available on platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and Fubo. Currently, Disney lets subscribers bundle ESPN with Hulu and Disney+ for $35.99 monthly, or at a discounted rate of $29.99 for the first year.

YouTube's crackdown on expired agreements Disney is not the only major company whose content has been taken down from YouTube TV. The platform has also removed other networks once their agreements expired. For instance, Spanish-language broadcaster Univision has been unavailable on YouTube TV since September 30.

Televisaunivision, the parent company, criticised Google's action, saying it would deprive “millions of Hispanic viewers of the Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment they depend on daily” and urging the platform to change its decision.

(With inputs from AP.)