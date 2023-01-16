Google-backed ShareChat cuts 20% of workforce1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Short video-sharing platform Sharechat let go of around 20% of its employees on Monday as startups face increasing pressure from investors to cut costs
Short video-sharing platform Sharechat let go of around 20% of its employees on Monday as startups face increasing pressure from investors to cut costs
India's ShareChat, a short video-sharing platform backed by Google and Temasek, said on Monday it let go of around 20% of its employees, as startups face increasing pressure from investors to cut costs.