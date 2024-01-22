Google-CCI case: Supreme Court to begin hearing in the matter 30 April
In October 2022, the CCI imposed a fine of ₹1,337.76 crore on Google, citing antitrust violations linked to its Android mobile operating system
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would commence hearing on 30 April in Google's challenge to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision upholding the ₹1,338 crore fine levied by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Google for antitrust breaches.