Home >Companies >News >Google’s ad changes prompt big brands to revamp data strategies

Google’s ad changes prompt big brands to revamp data strategies

Photo: Reuters
6 min read . 10:40 PM IST Alexandra Bruell, The Wall Street Journal

Bacardi, Clorox and Cadillac are among the marketers preparing for new Google restrictions that will include the blocking of third-party cookies

Bacardi last October ran a test to tell whether its campaign promoting Bombay Sapphire in the U.K. could boost sales and brand favor—and in the process help answer a broader question about the long-term fate of its digital marketing as the way consumers are targeted for ads faces a shift.

The campaign took 10,000 anonymized identities of people who had visited the gin brand’s distillery or website, and sent them offers like promotional emails or Instagram ads promising drink recipes and early access to new products.

