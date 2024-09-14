Google’s breakup is starting to get priced in

But any outcome in the search lawsuit won’t be clear for some time, as the judge presiding over that case doesn’t plan to issue a ruling on the remedies until next August. And Google will almost certainly appeal any adverse ruling, which could tie up the matter for at least another year beyond. That gives the company plenty of time to strengthen its businesses and plan for multiple outcomes, but that could also mean a long overhang for the stock. The only certainty for Google at this point is that nothing is going to be certain for a long while.