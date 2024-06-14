It is often heard that Bengaluru, India’s IT capital, is a too expensive place to live. But here’s someone who believes that a free-cab facility by tech giant Alphabet-owned Google is one of the biggest perks of working in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google employee Priyansh Agarwal said the free cab facility helps him save a lot of money.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on June 13, Priyansh Agarwal said: “Google provides cab service between office and home. It is one of the biggest perks in Bangalore. I live 12 km away from office and I never have to wait for an Uber/Ola/Rapido. It helps me save a lot of money too."

“Of course, other companies do that too. Since the companies that I have worked at previously didn't provide this, it is new for me. This tweet in no way means that other companies don't provide a similar service," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Numerous X users have reacted to Priyansh’s post, which has garnered more than 88,000 views, over 1,400 likes and several comments.

Here are some of the comments - “But you still can't escape traffic. Working from home is better."

- “The company where I work also provides cab service to employees. They charge 1400 per month for people with a salary of more than 30k, and for people with a salary of less than 30k, it's free. I think 1400 is extremely low considering that my office is beside the International airport."

- “Everything is included, and Companies get tax deductions, and they save huge. And employee retention gets easy for them by providing perks."

- “Almost every company provides that facility. Some for very nominal charges and some for free." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- “So does Qualcomm."

- “guess you should then work on Gemini while you are in your cab. Google will thank you"

- “How do the TAX authorities treat this perk? Is it taxed as a perk? If one uses the GCab, is he still eligible for conveyance allowance ?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- “Hundreds of companies in Bengaluru provide this facility to their employees. Accenture, Amazon, TCS, IBM, Infosys, Cognizant, Deloitte, Wipro, Oracle, Adobe, HCL, Cisco, Dell, HP, KPMG, Microsoft, Intel, JP Morgan, just to name a few."

- “Many companies have been doing this since many years to retain their labours specially IT labours (sic)."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!