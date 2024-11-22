Google’s government foes are aiming too high

The Justice Department’s proposed remedies to address anticompetitive behavior by the search giant were unveiled late Wednesday. Google was found to have engaged in such behavior in August by a federal judge, who called the 26-year-old company a “monopolist" that used illegal practices to maintain its dominance of the world’s search market.

Some of the DOJ’s proposals were expected, such as the divestiture of the Chrome browser and a ban on payments to Apple in exchange for default or preferred placement of Google’s search engine on Apple’s devices. But others came as a surprise, including a proposal the government described as “Restoring Competition Through Syndication And Data Access." This involves Google providing its search index—essentially the massive database it has about all sites on the web—to rivals and potential rivals at a “marginal cost." Google would also have to give those same parties full access to user data and advertising data at no charge for 10 years.

That caught investors off guard. Shares of Google parent Alphabet—already under pressure over the past six months from worries about antitrust crackdowns—lost a further 4.7% on Thursday. “We view these as the most egregious of the government’s requests, and even calls into question the objectivity of their analysis," Colin Sebastian of Robert W. Baird wrote of the syndication proposal in a note to clients. Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI called the proposals “draconian" in his report Thursday.

All of the DOJ’s proposals are still a long way from coming into force. Google, which described the government’s wish list as an attempt to “push a radical interventionist agenda," will file its own proposals next month. The judge overseeing the case has said he would decide on the remedies by August of next year. “We continue to believe the DOJ’s strategy is ask for everything upfront and—even with cutbacks from Judge Mehta—still get a solid final package in summer 2025," Paul Gallant, policy analyst for TD Cowen, wrote in a note Thursday.

Google will also likely appeal that ruling, which Gallant says would likely leave the ultimate outcome up in the air until at least the summer of 2026. The coming change in administration might not alter the outcome much. “The Tunney Act, which guarantees judicial oversight for antitrust settlements, precludes any ‘saved by the election bell’ moment," MoffettNathanson analysts wrote Thursday.

So Google’s future will remain unsettled for a long while. And the potential for a ruling that forces a tech company to make key assets available to competitors should also worry other tech giants facing antitrust scrutiny. The many users of Google’s search engine might worry as well, because their data could be available free of charge to anyone claiming to want to compete in search. The DOJ proposal calls for “proper privacy safeguards in place" but didn’t spell out further details. The word “privacy" was mentioned only once in the government’s filing Thursday.

Google has hardly been a paragon of privacy itself. But the company also didn’t become the dominant name in internet search simply by forking over billions of dollars to Apple, or by pushing its service onto Android phone users. It was already powering more than 90% of the world’s search activity in 2009 just months after the first Android phone was released. And Google was first added to dictionaries as a common shorthand for search in 2006—a year before the first iPhone was launched.

That required significant investments in its own technology. Google spent an average of 12% of its annual revenue on capital expenditures in the years from 2001 to 2010, well before it had any cloud-computing or artificial-intelligence business to speak of. Apple averaged just 3% of its annual revenue on capex in the same period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Some of the DOJ’s proposals would effectively nullify that investment, and thus seem a major stretch. Analysts agree that the government is unlikely to get everything it wants. But they also agree that if it does, things could change significantly for Google. Evercore’s Mahaney said in his report that the data-sharing and syndication proposal could “materially improve the quality of search products from Google’s competitors." Sebastian of Baird said handing such data to competitors “also risks degrading the quality of Google’s search results."

Google already had a big fight on its hands. The stakes in that fight just went up a notch.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com