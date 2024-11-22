Google’s government foes are aiming too high

Some of the DOJ’s proposals were expected, such as the divestiture of the Chrome browser and a ban on payments to Apple in exchange for default or preferred placement of Google’s search engine on Apple’s devices. But others came as a surprise, including a proposal the government described as “Restoring Competition Through Syndication And Data Access." This involves Google providing its search index—essentially the massive database it has about all sites on the web—to rivals and potential rivals at a “marginal cost." Google would also have to give those same parties full access to user data and advertising data at no charge for 10 years.