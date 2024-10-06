Google’s grip on search slips as TikTok and AI startup mount challenge
Suzanne Vranica , Miles Kruppa , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Oct 2024, 07:19 AM IST
Summary
- A flurry of new offerings for advertisers is arriving, and Google’s share of the U.S. search ad market is projected by one research firm to drop below 50% next year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Google’s grip on the nearly $300 billion search advertising business is loosening.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less