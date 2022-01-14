Google's new office worth 7,500 crore features outdoor workspaces. See pics

In a show of confidence in the future of the office and to increase its investments in the country, Tech giant Google has spent $1 billion ( ₹7,500 crore) to buy a central London building where it is currently a tenant, the company said on Friday.

The company further informed that new refurbishment will also feature outdoor covered working spaces to enable work in the fresh air for the employees. “We'll be introducing new types of collaboration spaces for in-person teamwork, as well as creating more overall space to improve wellbeing. We’ll introduce team pods, which are flexible new space types that can be reconfigured in multiple ways, supporting focused work, collaboration or both, based on team needs. The new refurbishment will also feature outdoor covered working spaces to enable work in the fresh air," the company shared.

View Full Image A space for Google employees to stop for a coffee break. (Google)

As an added feature, Google plans to refit the building so it is adapted for in-person teamwork and has meeting rooms for hybrid working, as well as creating more space for individuals.

Home to Google for nearly two decades, the tech giant which employs 6,400 people in Britain, plans a multi-million pound refurbishment of its offices within the Central Saint Giles development it is buying, close to Covent Garden in central London.

Ruth Porat, CFO of Google's parent company Alphabet said, "we have been privileged to operate in the UK for nearly 20 years, and our purchase of the Central Saint Giles development refects our continued commitment to the country's growth and success."

The building had been owned by a joint venture between Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets and Mitsubishi Estate London Limited.

The company stated, “across all our UK sites, Google will have capacity for 10,000 employees, as we continue to commit to the UK’s growth and success. This includes our new King’s Cross development, which is currently under construction."

