Google’s new phones aren’t really about the phones

But the new phones are giving Google and its parent, Alphabet, a chance to lean even harder into generative artificial intelligence. New AI features, such as an image-generating app called Pixel Studio and another app that scans screenshots for content, took up the majority of time at Tuesday’s event—far more than any hardware design elements. And some new features won’t even be exclusive to the Pixel, as Google wants its AI tools widely dispersed across other phones running on its Android mobile operating system. Gemini Live—a conversational AI chatbot powered by voice—is rolling out to all compatible Android phones in English on Tuesday, and Google said a version for Apple’s iOS devices is also coming soon.