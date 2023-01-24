Google’s Sundar Pichai tells staff cuts avoided ‘much worse’ issues2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:50 AM IST
Amid mass layoffs by tech companies, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that job cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed
Google’s chief executive officer told employees on Monday that job cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed.
