Google’s quantum boost doesn’t really compute

The more pressing question for Google now is whether its technical muscle can address the challenges generative AI could bring to its core business. In a recent survey of U.S. internet users, Evercore ISI reported “a modest rise over the last six months for ChatGPT as a primary search engine." But analyst Mark Mahaney added that Google maintained its share in “highly commercial" search use cases such as shopping and travel. “This does suggest that Google’s search revenue growth is unlikely to be negatively impacted anytime soon by search share shifts," he wrote.